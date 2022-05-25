Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Minda Industries Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2022.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd spiked 11.87% to Rs 193.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32548 shares in the past one month.
Minda Industries Ltd surged 6.15% to Rs 886.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16191 shares in the past one month.
Bayer CropScience Ltd soared 5.65% to Rs 5005. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 557 shares in the past one month.
TCI Express Ltd added 4.76% to Rs 1693.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4593 shares in the past one month.
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd exploded 3.73% to Rs 98.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96727 shares in the past one month.
