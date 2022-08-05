Volumes spurt at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd counter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 26.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 66.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39777 shares

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2022.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 26.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 66.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39777 shares. The stock slipped 2.94% to Rs.377.40. Volumes stood at 53626 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30692 shares. The stock gained 1.32% to Rs.241.45. Volumes stood at 36697 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd notched up volume of 2300 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.5,528.45. Volumes stood at 398 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 66079 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20403 shares. The stock gained 0.82% to Rs.1,397.00. Volumes stood at 63342 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 3.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.92% to Rs.71.70. Volumes stood at 5.2 lakh shares in the last session.

