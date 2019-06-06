JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes spurt at V-Mart Retail Ltd counter

Jain Studios standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

BCC Fuba India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 410.82% to Rs 25.49 crore

Net profit of BCC Fuba India reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 410.82% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 174.95% to Rs 41.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.494.99 411 41.3815.05 175 OPM %6.830.60 -1.74-4.92 - PBDT1.75-0.11 LP 0.53-0.41 LP PBT1.66-0.18 LP 0.20-0.63 LP NP1.66-0.18 LP 0.20-0.63 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU