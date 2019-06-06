BCC Fuba India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 410.82% to Rs 25.49 croreNet profit of BCC Fuba India reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 410.82% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 174.95% to Rs 41.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.494.99 411 41.3815.05 175 OPM %6.830.60 -1.74-4.92 - PBDT1.75-0.11 LP 0.53-0.41 LP PBT1.66-0.18 LP 0.20-0.63 LP NP1.66-0.18 LP 0.20-0.63 LP
