JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Parnax Lab reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Indowind Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.45% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net Loss of Indowind Energy reported to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.45% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.243.81 -67 OPM %-480.65-49.61 -PBDT-7.59-0.28 -2611 PBT-8.000.18 PL NP-7.46-21.66 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU