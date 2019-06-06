Indowind Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.45% to Rs 1.24 croreNet Loss of Indowind Energy reported to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.45% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.243.81 -67 OPM %-480.65-49.61 -PBDT-7.59-0.28 -2611 PBT-8.000.18 PL NP-7.46-21.66 66
