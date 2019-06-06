Hiliks Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 274.07% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

