Hiliks Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Hiliks Technologies reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 274.07% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.290.40 -28 2.020.54 274 OPM %-37.93-22.50 --2.48-12.96 - PBDT0.040.04 0 0.170.16 6 PBT0.040.04 0 0.170.16 6 NP-0.040 0 0.090.12 -25

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:48 IST

