Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 57.02 croreNet profit of Beardsell rose 450.00% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 57.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.0247.71 20 OPM %5.985.95 -PBDT5.232.26 131 PBT3.900.78 400 NP2.750.50 450
