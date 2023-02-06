Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 57.02 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 450.00% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 57.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.57.0247.715.985.955.232.263.900.782.750.50

