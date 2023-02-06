HLV reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 80.30% to Rs 45.49 croreNet profit of HLV reported to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 80.30% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.4925.23 80 OPM %11.37-0.79 -PBDT6.88-0.49 LP PBT4.08-3.78 LP NP3.08-13.11 LP
