Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.90% to Rs 59.86 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 94.23% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.90% to Rs 59.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.8647.17 27 OPM %6.855.83 -PBDT3.762.23 69 PBT1.820.74 146 NP1.010.52 94

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:42 IST

