Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Surana Solar Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.90% to Rs 59.86 croreNet profit of Beardsell rose 94.23% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.90% to Rs 59.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.8647.17 27 OPM %6.855.83 -PBDT3.762.23 69 PBT1.820.74 146 NP1.010.52 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU