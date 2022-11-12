Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.90% to Rs 59.86 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 94.23% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.90% to Rs 59.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59.8647.176.855.833.762.231.820.741.010.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)