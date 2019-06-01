Bedmutha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Bedmutha Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
-
Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 154.08 croreNet Loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 154.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 70.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 81.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 490.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 603.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales154.08165.28 -7 490.51603.87 -19 OPM %1.622.23 --0.22-4.68 - PBDT-6.49-3.40 -91 -37.46-55.20 32 PBT-14.73-10.23 -44 -70.86-81.99 14 NP-14.73-10.23 -44 -70.86-81.99 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU