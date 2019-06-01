MMTC standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 129.45% to Rs 7101.80 croreNet profit of MMTC declined 8.27% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 129.45% to Rs 7101.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3095.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.73% to Rs 81.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.16% to Rs 28979.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16450.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7101.803095.08 129 28979.4416450.81 76 OPM %0.620.14 -0.630.16 - PBDT26.4413.19 100 133.8972.78 84 PBT24.9311.94 109 128.3567.54 90 NP11.7612.82 -8 81.4348.84 67
