MMTC standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of MMTC declined 8.27% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 129.45% to Rs 7101.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3095.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.73% to Rs 81.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 76.16% to Rs 28979.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16450.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

