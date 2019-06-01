Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.56% to Rs 0.51 croreNet Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.510.59 -14 4.914.64 6 OPM %-96.08-49.15 -3.671.29 - PBDT-0.260.03 PL 0.170.31 -45 PBT-0.41-0.09 -356 -0.26-0.07 -271 NP-0.50-0.07 -614 -0.45-0.05 -800
