Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
RPP Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
7th missing Muzzafarpur shelter home girl found, says police
Muzaffarpur shelter home demolition begins
Muzaffarpur shelter case: CBI interrogates DCWC workers
-
Sales decline 12.22% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2395.00% to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.790.90 -12 3.613.15 15 OPM %21.5230.00 -26.3233.65 - PBDT0.27-0.22 LP 7.330.42 1645 PBT0.25-0.26 LP 7.190.25 2776 NP0.23-0.34 LP 4.990.20 2395
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU