Bemco Hydraulics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 56.39% to Rs 4.77 croreNet Loss of Bemco Hydraulics reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 56.39% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.773.05 56 OPM %-24.74-3.93 -PBDT-1.58-0.49 -222 PBT-1.79-0.72 -149 NP-1.40-0.60 -133
