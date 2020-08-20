Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 70.19% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 52.84% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 70.19% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.84% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.5528.73 -53 OPM %-4.727.41 -PBDT1.322.91 -55 PBT0.151.95 -92 NP0.481.61 -70

Thu, August 20 2020. 15:20 IST

