Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 70.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.84% to Rs 13.55 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 70.19% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.84% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.5528.73-4.727.411.322.910.151.950.481.61

