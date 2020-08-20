Modern India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.86% to Rs 14.96 croreNet profit of Modern India reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.86% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.9643.82 -66 OPM %-58.09-3.99 -PBDT2.73-1.11 LP PBT1.58-2.09 LP NP1.13-2.60 LP
