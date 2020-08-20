JUST IN
Bemco Hydraulics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net Loss of Bemco Hydraulics reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.572.95 55 OPM %-22.54-0.68 -PBDT-1.33-0.30 -343 PBT-1.53-0.52 -194 NP-1.14-0.40 -185

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 15:19 IST

