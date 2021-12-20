Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.90%, NIFTY Crashes 2.18%

Nifty Realty index closed down 4.90% at 452.65 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd dropped 9.22%, DLF Ltd fell 6.02% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shed 5.95%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 49.00% over last one year compared to the 20.74% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 4.48% and Nifty Media index has slid 3.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 2.18% to close at 16614.2 while the SENSEX has slid 2.09% to close at 55822.01 today.

