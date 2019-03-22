Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low

Key equity barometers extended intraday losses and hit fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. Negative opening in European markets triggered fresh selling pressure. At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 214.79 points or 0.56% at 38,171.96. The index was down 22.70 points or 0.20% at 11,498.35. The Nifty was hovering a tad below the 11,500 mark after moving above and below that mark in intraday trade.

Shares opened slightly higher and extended gains in morning trade. Trend reversed in mid-morning trade as sudden selling pressure emerged. Indices trimmed losses after hitting fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. Shares succumbed to fresh selling pressure in mid-afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.48%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.39%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 983 shares rose and 1415 shares fell. A total of 127 shares were unchanged.

Auto shares declined. Maruti Suzuki (down 1.78%), (down 1.58%), (down 1.25%), Escorts (down 1.08%), (down 0.55%), (down 0.44%) and (down 0.29%), edged lower. was up 0.79%.

was up 0.04%. The company and Pierer Industrie have started discussions on assessing the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48% stake in Austrian motorcycle brand AG to its parent company Industries AG. now holds approximately 62% of Industries AG shares. The listed company holds approximately 51.7% of the shares of while International Holdings BV holds the remaining 48% stake in The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

(RIL) was down 1.79%. The company has invested 5,00,000 in cash in 50,000 equity shares of 10 each of 'Reliance Infra' (RNMIL), a newly incorporated entity. RNMIL is incorporated with the purpose of undertaking and related infrastructure activities. RNMIL is yet to commence its business operations. The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

was up 0.14%. Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a of announced on 21 March 2019, that its customer MeDirect Belgium, an online offering savings, investments and since 2013, has successfully launched its Regulated Savings Product on Finacle's core solution. The product will help the extend services to a new segment of savers that are looking to save and receive basic interest, in addition to a fidelity premium. Finacle's core solution provided a flexible to enable speed-to-market with this new offering.

Separately, Infosys and Roland-Garros, announced after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, a strategic three-year The collaboration is aimed at enriching the game by providing fans, players and coaches with a completely new experience, leveraging Infosys' expertise in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data & analytics, mobility, virtual and augmented reality.

was up 1.13%. The company announced on 21 March 2019, that it has acquired 1070,00,00,000 - 11.09% non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) of face value 10 each, of BSL, aggregating to Rs 10,700 crore, in two tranches.

Meanwhile, the (IMF) reportedly said that has been one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. The country has carried out several key reforms in the last five years, but more needs to be done, it added. IMF reportedly said has of course been one of the world's fastest growing large economies of late, with growth averaging about 7% over the past five years. Important reforms have been implemented and more reforms are needed to sustain this high growth, including to harness the demographic dividend opportunity, which India has, he added.

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower Friday as concerns over the US Federal Reserve's subdued outlook and ongoing Brexit uncertainty weigh on sentiment.

The proposed an extension of the Brexit deadline to May 22 on the condition that the Theresa May's withdrawal deal, which will be put to vote next week.

Most Asian shares bounced back from early lows and settled higher. US stocks closed higher Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve signaled that it was unlikely to raise interest rates this year amid worries over slowing economic growth.

On Wednesday, the said it does not expect to raise rates at all in 2019. The central bank had forecast at least two rate hikes for this year back in December. The added that it expects to end its balance-sheet reduction process by the end of September. The US central bank, however, lowered its economic growth forecast for 2019, raising concerns over a possible slowdown in the economy.

On the trade front, US Trade and will visit on March 28-29 for more discussion on trade, while Chinese will travel to early next month to continue the negotiations.

On the US data front, the Labor Department said the number of laid-off workers who applied for first-time unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 in the week ended March 16 to 221,000a one-month low.

The Philadelphia Fed's business activity index rebounded in March to a seasonally adjusted reading of 13.7 from -4.1 the previous month. A reading above zero indicates improving conditions. The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.2% in February, its first uptick since September.

