Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 36.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 176.61 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 36.17% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 176.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.29% to Rs 116.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 795.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

