Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 36.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 176.61 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 36.17% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 176.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.29% to Rs 116.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 795.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales176.61213.04 -17 795.78867.26 -8 OPM %8.263.82 -12.475.31 - PBDT43.1734.01 27 198.51117.21 69 PBT35.1828.45 24 167.8595.99 75 NP25.9419.05 36 116.30108.40 7
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
