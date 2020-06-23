Honda Siel Power Products standalone net profit declines 54.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 195.67 crore

Net profit of Honda Siel Power Products declined 54.88% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 195.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.84% to Rs 66.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 848.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 815.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

195.67230.48848.64815.883.907.7910.9211.0811.1621.49108.14107.945.8516.2986.0686.814.8510.7566.5254.15

