Honda Siel Power Products standalone net profit declines 54.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 195.67 croreNet profit of Honda Siel Power Products declined 54.88% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 195.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.84% to Rs 66.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 848.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 815.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales195.67230.48 -15 848.64815.88 4 OPM %3.907.79 -10.9211.08 - PBDT11.1621.49 -48 108.14107.94 0 PBT5.8516.29 -64 86.0686.81 -1 NP4.8510.75 -55 66.5254.15 23
