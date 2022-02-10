Berger Paints Q3 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 252 cr

Berger Paints India reported an 8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 252.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 274.8 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 20.4% to Rs 2,550.77 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 2,118 crore registered in Q3 FY21. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 9 February 2022.

Profit before tax fell 8.8% to Rs 337.14 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 369.86 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 came at Rs 392.11 crore as against Rs 414.99 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a decline of 5.51%.

Total expenses spiked 26.8% to Rs 2,159 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21, impacting company's profitability.

Shares of Berger Paints were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 722.40 on BSE.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

