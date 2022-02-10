Berger Paints Q3 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 252 cr

-
ALSO READ
Berger Paints India Q2 FY22 PAT slides 1% to Rs 219 cr
JRK Home Decor highlights top trends in interior decorative lighting
Wipro, Pidilite Industries, Berger Paints, MOIL in focus
Asian Paints, Berger Paints extend losses on firm crude oil prices
Benchmarks trade in narrow range; Asian Paints up 5%
-
Berger Paints India reported an 8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 252.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 274.8 crore posted in Q3 FY21.Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 20.4% to Rs 2,550.77 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 2,118 crore registered in Q3 FY21. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 9 February 2022.
Profit before tax fell 8.8% to Rs 337.14 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 369.86 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 came at Rs 392.11 crore as against Rs 414.99 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last year, representing a decline of 5.51%.
Total expenses spiked 26.8% to Rs 2,159 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21, impacting company's profitability.
Shares of Berger Paints were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 722.40 on BSE.
Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU