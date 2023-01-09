Best Crop Science bags license to manufacture propaquizafop technical and cyhalofop butyl technical

Best Agrolife announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Best Crop Science has been granted license for indigenous manufacturing of propaquizafop technical and cyhalofop butyl technical u/s 9(3) by Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee and by virtue of this Best Crop Science becomes first company in India to manufacture propaquizafop technical and cyhalofop butyl technical.

Propaquizafop is a herbicide used for the post-emergence control of a wide range of annual and perennial grasses in various broadleaf crops such as soyabean, cotton, sunflower, pluses, other field crops, vegetables, fruit trees, vineyards, sugar beet, oilseed rape, and forestry.

Cyhalofop butyl is a post-emergence, aryloxyphenoxypropionate herbicide, which is used in controlling weed in rice plantations.

