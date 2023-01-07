Biocon update on subsidiary's biologics license application for Insulin-R product

Biocon issued the following statement from subsidiary Biocon Biologics-

The U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Insulin-R product filed by Biocon Biologics. The CRL cites additional data required in the BLA submission and an expectation of a satisfactory implementation of a CAPA plan pertaining to the Pre-Approval Inspection of our Bangalore facilities in Aug'22. We are in the process of comprehensively addressing the CRL. - Company Spokesperson, Biocon Biologics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)