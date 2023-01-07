Biocon update on subsidiary's biologics license application for Insulin-R product

-
-
The U. S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Insulin-R product filed by Biocon Biologics. The CRL cites additional data required in the BLA submission and an expectation of a satisfactory implementation of a CAPA plan pertaining to the Pre-Approval Inspection of our Bangalore facilities in Aug'22. We are in the process of comprehensively addressing the CRL. - Company Spokesperson, Biocon Biologics.
