Biocon update on subsidiary's biologics license application for Insulin-R product

Biocon issued the following statement from subsidiary Biocon Biologics-

The U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Insulin-R product filed by Biocon Biologics. The CRL cites additional data required in the BLA submission and an expectation of a satisfactory implementation of a CAPA plan pertaining to the Pre-Approval Inspection of our Bangalore facilities in Aug'22. We are in the process of comprehensively addressing the CRL. - Company Spokesperson, Biocon Biologics.

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 12:33 IST

