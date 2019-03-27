JUST IN
BF Investment appoints directors

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 April 2019

BF Investment has appointed Sanjeev G. Joglekar as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Non Executive Director, with effect from 01 April, 2019 at board meeting held on 27 March 2019.

The Board has also appointed B. S. Mitkari as an Additional Director, designated as Non Independent Non Executive Director, with effect from 01 April, 2019.

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 17:59 IST

