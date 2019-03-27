BF Investment appoints directors

With effect from 01 April 2019

BF Investment has appointed as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Non Executive Director, with effect from 01 April, 2019 at board meeting held on 27 March 2019.

The Board has also appointed as an Additional Director, designated as Non Independent Non Executive Director, with effect from 01 April, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)