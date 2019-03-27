BF Investment appoints directors

-
With effect from 01 April 2019BF Investment has appointed Sanjeev G. Joglekar as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Non Executive Director, with effect from 01 April, 2019 at board meeting held on 27 March 2019.
The Board has also appointed B. S. Mitkari as an Additional Director, designated as Non Independent Non Executive Director, with effect from 01 April, 2019.
