NACL Industries allots 1.09 crore equity shares and 2.50 crore warrants

has allotted 1,09,37,500 Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each and 2,50,00,000 Warrants of Rs.1/- each on a preferential basis to the allottees ('Promoters and Non-Promoters').

Upon such allotment of said equity shares, the paid-up shares capital of the Company stands increased to 16,74,20,260 equity shares of Rs.1/- each amounting to Rs. 16,74,20,260 /-.

