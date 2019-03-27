JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves acquisition of 1.18 crore shares of NRHFL from National Housing Bank

Board of Beeyu Overseas approves change in registered office
Business Standard

NACL Industries allots 1.09 crore equity shares and 2.50 crore warrants

Capital Market 

NACL Industries has allotted 1,09,37,500 Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each and 2,50,00,000 Warrants of Rs.1/- each on a preferential basis to the allottees ('Promoters and Non-Promoters').

Upon such allotment of said equity shares, the paid-up shares capital of the Company stands increased to 16,74,20,260 equity shares of Rs.1/- each amounting to Rs. 16,74,20,260 /-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements