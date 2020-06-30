Trishakti Electronics & Industries standalone net profit declines 70.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries declined 70.83% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.220.350.220.35-22.7320.00-195.45-134.290.100.270.240.200.080.240.170.110.070.240.130.11

