JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Trishakti Electronics & Industries standalone net profit declines 70.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Electronics & Industries declined 70.83% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.35 -37 0.220.35 -37 OPM %-22.7320.00 --195.45-134.29 - PBDT0.100.27 -63 0.240.20 20 PBT0.080.24 -67 0.170.11 55 NP0.070.24 -71 0.130.11 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU