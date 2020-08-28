JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC consolidated net profit declines 54.67% in the June 2020 quarter

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 84.35% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.35% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.976.20 -84 OPM %-86.606.94 -PBDT-0.67-1.59 58 PBT-11.13-13.48 17 NP-11.13-13.48 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU