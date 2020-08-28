Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.35% to Rs 0.97 croreNet Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.35% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.976.20 -84 OPM %-86.606.94 -PBDT-0.67-1.59 58 PBT-11.13-13.48 17 NP-11.13-13.48 17
