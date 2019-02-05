Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2018 quarter
National Oxygen reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kretto Syscon standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2018 quarter
Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2018 quarter
Beekay Niryat standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of Bhagawati Oxygen declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.302.17 6 OPM %27.8318.43 -PBDT0.700.83 -16 PBT0.240.37 -35 NP0.230.30 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU