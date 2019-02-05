Pioneer Embroideries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 67.20 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 233.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 67.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales67.2066.13 2 OPM %7.774.84 -PBDT3.532.56 38 PBT1.400.42 233 NP1.400.42 233
