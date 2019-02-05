JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Trinity League India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pioneer Embroideries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 67.20 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 233.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 67.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales67.2066.13 2 OPM %7.774.84 -PBDT3.532.56 38 PBT1.400.42 233 NP1.400.42 233

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements