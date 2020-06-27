Bhageria Industries standalone net profit rises 34.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 100.89 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries rose 34.43% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.97% to Rs 65.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.54% to Rs 413.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 462.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.89109.17 -8 413.68462.41 -11 OPM %23.3119.28 -23.5927.01 - PBDT24.0422.29 8 101.50126.40 -20 PBT17.6516.38 8 78.54104.22 -25 NP13.9010.34 34 65.8171.51 -8
