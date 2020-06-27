Patel Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 549.65 crore

Net Loss of Patel Engineering reported to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 549.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 593.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.16% to Rs 7.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 2617.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2362.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

