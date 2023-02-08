JUST IN
Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 OPM %-300.0040.00 -PBDT-0.020.02 PL PBT-0.020.02 PL NP-0.020.01 PL

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:47 IST

