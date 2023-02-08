JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 136.40% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.72% to Rs 128.28 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.72% to Rs 128.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales128.2891.81 40 OPM %-6.357.01 -PBDT-7.586.56 PL PBT-11.083.02 PL NP-7.332.90 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU