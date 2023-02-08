Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.72% to Rs 128.28 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.72% to Rs 128.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.128.2891.81-6.357.01-7.586.56-11.083.02-7.332.90

