Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 57.95% in the September 2022 quarter
Kothari Sugars' Kattur unit commences operations for sugar season 2022-23
Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 39.72% to Rs 128.28 croreNet loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.72% to Rs 128.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales128.2891.81 40 OPM %-6.357.01 -PBDT-7.586.56 PL PBT-11.083.02 PL NP-7.332.90 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU