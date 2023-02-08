T T standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 67.11% in the December 2022 quarter
Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 59.69% to Rs 48.15 croreNet profit of T T declined 79.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.69% to Rs 48.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.15119.44 -60 OPM %13.488.46 -PBDT2.374.92 -52 PBT1.444.06 -65 NP0.834.06 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU