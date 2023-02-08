T T standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.69% to Rs 48.15 crore

Net profit of T T declined 79.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.69% to Rs 48.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.48.15119.4413.488.462.374.921.444.060.834.06

