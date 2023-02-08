JUST IN
T T standalone net profit declines 79.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.69% to Rs 48.15 crore

Net profit of T T declined 79.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.69% to Rs 48.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.15119.44 -60 OPM %13.488.46 -PBDT2.374.92 -52 PBT1.444.06 -65 NP0.834.06 -80

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:46 IST

