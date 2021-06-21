Bharat Dynamics slips after weak Q4 performance

Bharat Dynamics fell 1.53% to Rs 350.85 after the company's net profit declined 15.9% to Rs 260.36 crore on 21.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,106.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 337.75 crore, down 15.7% from Rs 400.43 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company recorded 51.8% decline in net profit to Rs 257.76 crore on 39.5% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,807.46 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra-red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)