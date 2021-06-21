Bharat Dynamics slips after weak Q4 performance

Bharat Dynamics fell 1.53% to Rs 350.85 after the company's net profit declined 15.9% to Rs 260.36 crore on 21.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,106.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 337.75 crore, down 15.7% from Rs 400.43 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company recorded 51.8% decline in net profit to Rs 257.76 crore on 39.5% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,807.46 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra-red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU