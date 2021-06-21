Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

-
-
Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49301 shares
Central Bank of India, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 June 2021.
Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49301 shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.1,414.20. Volumes stood at 73895 shares in the last session.
Central Bank of India notched up volume of 728.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 142.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.80% to Rs.24.20. Volumes stood at 77.86 lakh shares in the last session.
Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 210.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.69% to Rs.341.00. Volumes stood at 36.14 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 16.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.22% to Rs.122.45. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 32.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.43% to Rs.1,413.60. Volumes stood at 8.8 lakh shares in the last session.
