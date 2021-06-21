Palm Jewels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd and Revathi Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 June 2021.

Palm Jewels Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 51.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd tumbled 8.37% to Rs 2.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6678 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd crashed 7.14% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd dropped 6.01% to Rs 205. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23165 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd pared 5.80% to Rs 680.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3824 shares in the past one month.

