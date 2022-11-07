Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

To develop Indigenous Communication-based Train Control System

Bharat Electronics signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for jointly developing the Indigenous Communication-based Train Control System (i-CBTC), an important milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in Rail and Metro operations.

i-CBTC, being indigenously developed for the first time in India, will enable unmanned operations of metro and trains. It is a big leap forward in the field ofmetro and rail automation and will give a boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission of the Government of India. The project is being carried out under the ambit of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and DMRC.

