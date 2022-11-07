Punjab & Sind Bank announces appointment of director

-
Punjab & Sind Bank announced the appointment of Dr Charan Singh as Part Time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank for a period of two years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
