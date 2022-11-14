JUST IN
Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 46.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.96% to Rs 3076.39 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge declined 46.19% to Rs 145.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 271.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.96% to Rs 3076.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2385.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3076.392385.62 29 OPM %14.0320.92 -PBDT425.06514.18 -17 PBT236.95340.56 -30 NP145.92271.19 -46

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:26 IST

