Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 46.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.96% to Rs 3076.39 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge declined 46.19% to Rs 145.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 271.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.96% to Rs 3076.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2385.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3076.392385.6214.0320.92425.06514.18236.95340.56145.92271.19

