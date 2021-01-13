Bharat Forge Ltd rises 2.9%

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 639.4, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.25% in last one year as compared to a 17.79% jump in NIFTY and a 23.57% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 639.4, up 2.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 14561.7. The Sensex is at 49508.38, down 0.02%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 18.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10119.85, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 633.1, up 1.47% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 23.25% in last one year as compared to a 17.79% jump in NIFTY and a 23.57% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 180.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)