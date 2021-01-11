Triveni Turbine Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Arvind Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Snowman Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd soared 9.66% to Rs 97.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15693 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd spiked 7.54% to Rs 54.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hester Biosciences Ltd surged 7.39% to Rs 1802.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 393 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd jumped 7.31% to Rs 32.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20 lakh shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd exploded 6.10% to Rs 63.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

