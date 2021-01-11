Autolite (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Composites Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd, INEOS Styrolution India Ltd and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2021.

Autolite (India) Ltd spiked 16.87% to Rs 28.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5644 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Composites Ltd surged 16.53% to Rs 285.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2237 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd soared 15.59% to Rs 29.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68745 shares in the past one month.

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd rose 13.96% to Rs 1040.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3029 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd gained 13.08% to Rs 86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

