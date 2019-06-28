Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 1.2%

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 461.4, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.69% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.48% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 461.4, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11816.25. The Sensex is at 39488.75, down 0.25%. Bharat Forge Ltd has dropped around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7971.45, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

