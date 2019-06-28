Corporation Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

EID Parry (India) Ltd, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India and Linde India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2019.

Corporation Bank surged 8.46% to Rs 25.65 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 80985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11517 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd spiked 7.92% to Rs 183.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9419 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank soared 6.55% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61083 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India exploded 6.38% to Rs 82.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd added 6.20% to Rs 537.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3729 shares in the past one month.

