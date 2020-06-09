Bharat Forge Ltd up for fifth session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 367.35, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.33% in last one year as compared to a 14.22% drop in NIFTY and a 19.34% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 367.35, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 10227.55. The Sensex is at 34543.56, up 0.5%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 28.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6610.55, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 364.65, up 0.55% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 20.33% in last one year as compared to a 14.22% drop in NIFTY and a 19.34% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

