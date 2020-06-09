Gujarat State Petronet firms up after Q4 profit soars 86%

Gujarat State Petronet rose 1.85% to Rs 225.50 after consolidated net profit jumped 86.5% to Rs 497.67 crore on 37.18% rise in net sales to Rs 3151.64 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 598.71 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 53.45% from Rs 390.16 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense rose 40.76% to Rs 118.39 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours on Monday, 9 June 2020.

The company said volumes increased by 13.3% to 36.78 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) in Q4 March 2020 from 32.45 MMSCMD in Q4 March 2019.

The stock has surged 7.28% in four days from its previous closing low of Rs 210.20 on 3 June 2020.

GSPL is a natural gas infrastructure and transmission company engaged in gas transportation business.

