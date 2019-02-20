JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty ends above 10,700 mark
Business Standard

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that CARE has rated its Commercial Paper (Rs 4000 crore) at CARE A1+.

The rating agency also reaffirmed the ratings for the company long term fund based bank facilities (Rs 6000 crore) at CARE AA+/Stable and long / short term non fund based bank facilities (Rs 54000 crore) at CARE AA+/Stable/CARE A1+.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements