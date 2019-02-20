Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

announced that CARE has rated its Commercial Paper (Rs 4000 crore) at CARE A1+.

The rating agency also reaffirmed the ratings for the company long term fund based (Rs 6000 crore) at CARE AA+/Stable and long / short term non fund based (Rs 54000 crore) at CARE AA+/Stable/CARE A1+.

