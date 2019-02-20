Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings
Bharat Heavy Electricals standalone net profit rises 60.43% in the September 2018 quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals fixes record date for buyback of shares
BHEL flags off its first 6000HP electric locomotive
BHEL's Rs 1,628-cr buyback offer to open on Dec 13
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that CARE has rated its Commercial Paper (Rs 4000 crore) at CARE A1+.
The rating agency also reaffirmed the ratings for the company long term fund based bank facilities (Rs 6000 crore) at CARE AA+/Stable and long / short term non fund based bank facilities (Rs 54000 crore) at CARE AA+/Stable/CARE A1+.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU