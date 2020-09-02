Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 September 2020

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced that D Rajkumar, Chairman and Managing Director and R.Ramachandran, Director Refineries, have superannuated from the Corporation's service as at close of work on 31 August 2020. K Padmakar, Director (HR) has been entrusted with additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director until further orders by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas through their letter dated 1 September 2020.

