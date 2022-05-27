Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 323.15, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% rally in NIFTY and a 30.78% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 323.15, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 16340.7. The Sensex is at 54854.87, up 1.11%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 12.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25760.45, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

